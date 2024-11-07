Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of EDIT opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 288.59% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 494.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 64.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

