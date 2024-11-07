Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.3% in the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 85,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.82 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

