White Pine Investment CO Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the third quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $142.82 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $695.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

