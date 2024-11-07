Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 384.40 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.40). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.40), with a volume of 8,213 shares trading hands.

Wilmington Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 392.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 384.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £365.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,184.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,789.47%.

Insider Activity at Wilmington

Wilmington Company Profile

In other Wilmington news, insider Guy Millward sold 72,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.95), for a total transaction of £274,109.20 ($356,820.10). 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

