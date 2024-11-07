WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.01 and traded as low as $47.63. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 1,682,794 shares.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 412.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 600.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

