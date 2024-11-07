WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.27 and traded as low as $51.15. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 9,184 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 283,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

