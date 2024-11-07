Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,860,616 shares traded.

Wishbone Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

