10,894 Shares in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

