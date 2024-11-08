1,673 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after purchasing an additional 135,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,082,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,501,000 after purchasing an additional 183,721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,073,000 after buying an additional 47,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,684,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $111.64 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.66 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.