185,904 Shares in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.99. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

