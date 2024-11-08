23,319 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 31.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $7,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.