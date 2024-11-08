56 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,561 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,113,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total transaction of $1,365,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,362 shares of company stock worth $11,450,695 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $473.88 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.