Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.15. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 115,731 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHV. Raymond James started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $2,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 342,731 shares during the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $482,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.