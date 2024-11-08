AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in AerCap by 230.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AerCap by 35.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

AerCap Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $64.54 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

