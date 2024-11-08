AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
AFCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05.
AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.82%.
AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.
