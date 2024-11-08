Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFLYY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Trading Down 7.5 %

About Air France-KLM

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.69. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.