Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFLYY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
