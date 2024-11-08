Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 372.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Tetra Tech worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 463.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 84,099 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 391.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $47.46 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

