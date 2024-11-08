Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.58. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

