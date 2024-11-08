Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $179.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $180.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

