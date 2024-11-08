Amalgamated Bank Has $4.84 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.7 %

CHDN opened at $146.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.