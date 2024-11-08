Amalgamated Bank Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,212 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Aramark by 54.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 229,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 83.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Price Performance

Aramark stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Aramark’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.