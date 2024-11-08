Amalgamated Bank Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,782.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,503 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 119.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.58.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average of $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

