Amalgamated Bank Has $5.18 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,239,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 111.0% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,394,000 after buying an additional 565,511 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 182.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 538,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,315,000 after acquiring an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,657 shares of company stock valued at $7,562,862. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATR opened at $174.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

