Amalgamated Bank Has $5.68 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 198,169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $274,650,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 364,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,417,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $175.21 and a one year high of $225.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,713 shares of company stock valued at $27,967,456. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

