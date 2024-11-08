Amalgamated Bank Has $5.75 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,573 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $199.95 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.75 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

