Amalgamated Bank Has $5.99 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Wingstop by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 34.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 942.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Wingstop by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $450.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Wingstop Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $331.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.76. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.01 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.89.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.