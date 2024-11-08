Amalgamated Bank Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SW opened at $53.45 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 296.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 672.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SW shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

