Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,042.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WMS. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $158.89 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $184.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average of $159.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

