Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 120,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:STE opened at $215.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.52.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

