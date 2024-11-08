Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,541 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,554.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock worth $7,023,330 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

