Amalgamated Bank Sells 399 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 162.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 688,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 425,768 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 110.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 583,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,216,000 after acquiring an additional 305,436 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $17,323,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 31.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 95,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $201.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.55. Dover Co. has a one year low of $129.63 and a one year high of $204.05.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,042 shares of company stock worth $7,368,578 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

