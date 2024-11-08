Amalgamated Bank Sells 804 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $393.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $421.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.06.

About Charter Communications



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

