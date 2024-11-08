Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,606,782,000 after acquiring an additional 100,244 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $158,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,093,000 after buying an additional 372,218 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,625,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after buying an additional 1,122,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.20.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at $39,085,312.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

