Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s Largest Position

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 13.0% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.55.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,097. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

