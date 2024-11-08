Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 42,761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 59,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,127,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $10,215,097. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $210.05 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.55.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

