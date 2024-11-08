American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $138.81.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

