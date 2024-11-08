Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $2,238,700.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $2,238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,334.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00.

Analog Devices stock opened at $227.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.78 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,536 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,054 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

