Analysts Set Expectations for Exact Sciences Q4 Earnings

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at $958,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

