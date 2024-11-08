This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Arcellx’s 8K filing here.
Arcellx Company Profile
Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcellx
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected