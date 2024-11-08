ASB Consultores LLC Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $270.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.53 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.04. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $280.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $6,612,665.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,518. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

