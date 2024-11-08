Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 106 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSL opened at $448.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.73 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

