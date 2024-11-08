Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,484 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of OSI Systems worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,249,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,508,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 713.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSIS opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.42. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $158.69.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,175.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

