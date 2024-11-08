Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 42.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -154.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

