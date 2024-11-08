Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 442 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 376,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

