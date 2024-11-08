Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,476 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after buying an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,142,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,684,000 after purchasing an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.05.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $179.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day moving average is $153.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

