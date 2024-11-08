Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,158 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after acquiring an additional 192,075 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after acquiring an additional 327,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,749,000 after acquiring an additional 486,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.42.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.31 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

