Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 90,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 171,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.0 %

TROW stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.