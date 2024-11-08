Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Hologic by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Hologic by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Down 1.5 %

HOLX opened at $79.29 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

