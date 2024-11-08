Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.88% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 78.15%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

