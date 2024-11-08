Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $144.85 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $148.89. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.59.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

